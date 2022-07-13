News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

New AZ Law Makes it Illegal to Record Police Officers from Closer than 8 Feet

New AZ Law Makes it Illegal to Record Police Officers from Closer than 8 Feet
July 13
10:15 2022
Print This Article

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill into law recently  that makes it illegal to record Arizona police officers from closer than 8 feet away.

House Bill 2319, which was sponsored by State Representative John Kavanagh, states that anyone within 8 feet of law enforcement who is verbally warned to stop recording and continues can be charged with a misdemeanor.

Exceptions will be made for those at the center of an interaction with police, those standing in an enclosed structure on private property where police activity was occurring, and occupants of a vehicle stopped by police.

All of these exceptions have a caveat: these exceptions will be made unless recording is determined to interfere with police actions.

The new law will go into effect on September 24th of this year.

Initially, the bill was introduced with a 15-foot restriction. It was later amended down to 8 feet to address concerns that the bill would be unconstitutional.

New AZ Law Makes it Illegal to Record Police Officers from Closer than 8 Feet - overview

Summary: New Law Makes it Illegal to Record Police Officers from Closer than 8 Feet

Tags
doug duceyillegalnew lawrecordingrecording police

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.