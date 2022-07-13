New AZ Law Makes it Illegal to Record Police Officers from Closer than 8 Feet

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill into law recently that makes it illegal to record Arizona police officers from closer than 8 feet away.

House Bill 2319, which was sponsored by State Representative John Kavanagh, states that anyone within 8 feet of law enforcement who is verbally warned to stop recording and continues can be charged with a misdemeanor.

Exceptions will be made for those at the center of an interaction with police, those standing in an enclosed structure on private property where police activity was occurring, and occupants of a vehicle stopped by police.

All of these exceptions have a caveat: these exceptions will be made unless recording is determined to interfere with police actions.

The new law will go into effect on September 24th of this year.

Initially, the bill was introduced with a 15-foot restriction. It was later amended down to 8 feet to address concerns that the bill would be unconstitutional.