New Alzheimer’s Research Shows Promise

Arizona State University making advances in catching early onset Alzheimer’s disease…A new study by a team of Arizona State University researchers has examined the effects of Alzheimer’s disease to rob brain cells of their primary energy source — decades before symptoms first appear. Scientists now can show for the first time that human neuronal cells can be protected from a protein-induced destruction of brain cells when they are treated in advance with a custom-designed experimental compound. A beta amyloid protein known as oligomeric a-beta (OAβ). The study shows he highly toxic form of a protein implicated in Alzheimer’s disrupts the normal functioning of mitochondria, structures which is the basis of energy for every cell. The research has many positive implications for future detection and treatment.

Read the study in it’s entirety here.