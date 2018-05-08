New 2018 Utah Laws

Over 400 new laws took effect Tuesday in Utah. Among them are the legalization of medical marijuana for the terminally ill; a requirement that women seeking an abortion complete what are called “learning modules”; empowering pharmacists, not just doctors, to prescribe birth control; allowing cold cremation, which dissolves a body with chemicals; and an increase in taxes for schools. The tax increase was blasted by Americans for Prosperity-Utah. The group pointed to the current budgetary surplus of 700 million dollars and said it was “absurd” that taxes are being raised.