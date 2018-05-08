News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

New 2018 Utah Laws

May 08
2018
Over 400 new laws took effect Tuesday in Utah. Among them are the legalization of medical marijuana for the terminally ill; a requirement that women seeking an abortion complete what are called “learning modules”; empowering pharmacists, not just doctors, to prescribe birth control; allowing cold cremation, which dissolves a body with chemicals; and an increase in taxes for schools. The tax increase was blasted by Americans for Prosperity-Utah.  The group pointed to the current budgetary surplus of 700 million dollars and said it was “absurd” that taxes are being raised.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

