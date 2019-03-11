Nellis AFB Red Flag Combat Exercises

A little early in the year for red white and boom? LOTS of booming sounds over Nellis Air Force Base this weekend, the result of the 2nd round of Red Flag combat training exercises. B-1 Lancers among the more than 80 military aircraft departing twice a day from the southern Nevada air base, staying up in the air for up to five hours at a time. The combat air maneuvers typically draw complaints from residents in the St. George area, but Nellis claims the Red Flag operations are necessary to provide realistic, relevant exercises that test survivability in actual combat operations.