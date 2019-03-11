News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Nellis AFB Red Flag Combat Exercises

Nellis AFB Red Flag Combat Exercises
March 11
08:01 2019
Print This Article

 

(U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennie J. Davis III)

A little early in the year for red white and boom? LOTS of booming sounds over Nellis Air Force Base this weekend, the result of the 2nd round of Red Flag combat training exercises. B-1 Lancers among the more than 80 military aircraft departing twice a day from the southern Nevada air base, staying up in the air for up to five hours at a time. The combat air maneuvers typically draw complaints from residents in the St. George area, but Nellis claims the Red Flag operations are necessary to provide realistic, relevant exercises that test survivability in actual combat operations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.