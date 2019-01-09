News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Neiman Marcus Settles in Arizona

January 09
14:06 2019
Were you affected by the Neiman Marcus payment card breach in 2013?  If so, some good news is coming your way.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday the retailer will pay nearly $29,000 back to the people that were affected in Arizona. This comes nearly 5 years after the payment card breach.

Neiman Marcus is an American chain of luxury department stores headquartered in Dallas, Texas with one location in Phoenix.

According to Brnovich, the total amount the luxury department stores will have to pay back is $1.5 million.

