NEGRO BILL CANYON NO MORE

After decades of controversy, a federal board has renamed a southern Utah canyon. Negro Bill Canyon will now be known as Grandstaff Canyon.

William Grandstaff, once an Alabama slave, prospected and ran cattle in this Utah canyon in the 1870’s.

Somewhat surprisingly, The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People actually opposed the name change. They said “negro” is a perfectly acceptable word. They pointed to the example of the United Negro College Fund. Some locals were also opposed to the change.

Observed Donna Jordan, with the Grand County Preservation Commission, “This is similar to removing historic statues to appease a few. History is history.”

The US Board on Geographic Names approved the name change.

The names of two washes and one hollow in three Utah counties continue to include the word “negro.”