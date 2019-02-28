Negotiation Break Down?

Will it or won’t it close in December? Depends on who you ask. Negotiations may be breaking down between Salt River Project and NTEC according to Navajo Times. The Navajo Generating Station will be shuttered before the end of the year, if no one steps up to buy it. Once the plant is closed, the next five years will be Salt River Project’s contractors decommissioning the entire site.

Since last fall, Navajo Transitional Energy Company has been exploring ways to acquire the coal plant on behalf of the Navajo Nation. As recently as last week NTEC said they were still working on a business plan that would not require the tribe assume liability related to past plant operations. But in Thursday’s Naabikiyati Committee meeting, Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon told members there had been a breakdown in talks between NTEC and SRP. SRP says negotiations are over, NTEC says they are still open to negotiations. Four other NGS owners have been part of the negotiations with NTEC. Read the full story here.