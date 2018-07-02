News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

NBA Free Agency Started

July 02
13:36 2018
Page- This is the time of year July 1 that every free agent in NBA looks forward to.  This year there are some big names that are always in the hunt for a new team. This year like a few years back LeBron James headlined the NBA free Agent market.  Opting out of his contract on Friday just hours before free agency started with Cleveland. LeBron didn’t waste any time before he showed up at LAX on a private Jet to meet with the Lakers front office. On Sunday just after lunch time Twitter along with ESPN had Breaking News out of Los Angeles LeBron James and the Lakers had reached a deal worth  4 years 154 million. For other Free Agent signing click the link Below.

