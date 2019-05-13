NBA Final Four

We Arizonans might not have skin in the game but NBA fans can’t help but watch how its going to play out between the Blazers and the Warriors for the Western Conference Playoffs this week- Game One Tuesday night and Golden State’s secret weapon Kevin Durant will likely miss that game due to a strained right calf; sources say he may be out for Game Two as well.

Meanwhile, Eastern Conference fans keeping their eyes on the Toronto Raptors vs the Milwaukie Bucks to see who moves on to face the Western Conference winners at the big show. It’s a powerhouse set of the four best teams whittling it down to two for the finals. The NBA championship series of 7 will play out May 30th through June 16th.

Also Tuesday, May 14th is the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery with plenty at stake this year. Duke’s Zion Williamson expected to be the #1 overall pick- the NBA Draft Lottery determines the order in which teams who did not make it into the playoffs will select in the upcoming NBA draft next month. The lottery can be watched on ESPN Tuesday May 14, 2019, 5:30 pm Mountain Time.