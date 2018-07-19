NAZ Flooding Assistance

Another day of potential flooding challenges for Coconino County agencies in the Flagstaff region. Yesterday’s storms resulted in the activation of the Emergency Call Center for county residents in the Schultz flooding area- American Red Cross set-up an evacuation center at Cromer Elementary yesterday and several roads north of Copeland Road were shut down. Public Works Crews working diligently to clear debris from those roadways and channels. Residents were filling up sandbags at the old Tumbleweed Store across from the confluence of Copeland Lane and Highway 89. The Call Center has re-opened for the day for residents impacted by storm damage in that area, they are encouraging anyone with property damage related to flooding to call in to report their damage, that number (928) 213-2990.

Plan ahead and check the latest Nation Weather Service information if you have reason to travel through that region today, they are anticipating more storms and possibly even hail before the day is over.

Also, anyone needing assistance in the Northern Arizona region due to flooding can contact the Red Cross at 1-800 842-7349.