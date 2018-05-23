Navajos Look to Protect Chaco Canyon

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye wants to protect Chaco Canyon from future mining.

Begaye joined pueblo leaders and U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich on Tuesday to announce the Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act.

The act would prevent the federal government from leasing land around Chaco Canyon for future energy exploration.

“As Navajo, Diné people, we believe in protecting our invaluable and irreplaceable cultural resources,” Begaye said.

The Navajo have a spiritual connection to Chaco Canyon, the president said.

“The voices of our ancestors live in this Chaco area and our people live there now. Any disturbance to this area is culturally and morally unacceptable,” Begaye said.

The bill, introduced in the Senate on Tuesday, seeks to ensure the protection of Chaco Culture National Historical Park and its surrounding landscape by preventing any future leasing or development of minerals owned by the United States and located within a protected radius of Chaco Canyon.

“The greater Chaco region is a New Mexico treasure,” Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) said.

Many tribes and pueblos in northern New Mexico consider Chaco Canyon to be sacred, Udall added.

“Many tribes and pueblos in northern New Mexico can trace their ancestry and culture to Chaco and consider these sites sacred, but even as archeologists are making exciting new discoveries about this region, Chaco is being threatened by expanding energy development,” Udall explained.

The bill reflects hundreds of public comments and is supported by the Navajo Nation, the All Pueblo Council of Governors, the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance, the Wilderness Society and Southwest Native Cultures.

The bill comes as the Trump Administration seeks to issue new oil and gas leases in the San Juan Basin, including some that are perilously close to Chaco Canyon, which is a World Heritage Site and contains an estimated 5,000 artifacts.

Existing federal mineral leases, as well as existing and future leases of state, tribal, and allottee minerals would not be impacted by this withdrawal.

No development restrictions will be placed on this area in relation to other developments, such as roads or buildings.

“This bill is about listening to New Mexicans and especially tribal communities who have called for us to protect the integrity of Chaco Canyon,” Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) said.