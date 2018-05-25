Navajos Finalize Loan for Twin Arrows

It’s a done deal. Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and other lawmakers gathered at Fire Rock Casino May 21 to sign loan documents relating to the new Twin Arrows Travel Center.

Twin Arrows Casino Resort is located about 24-miles east of Flagstaff.

In July, 2016, the 23rd Navajo Nation Council approved the Síhasin Fund Twin Arrows Travel Center Development Expenditure Plan sponsored by Council Delegate Leonard Tsosie.

The money will be used to build a convenience store, gas station and truck service station near the Interstate 40 exit to the gaming facility.

The money will be used to build a convenience store, gas station and truck service station near the Interstate 40 exit to the gaming facility.

“It’s good to see Navajo gaming progressing,” Tsosie said.

Delegate Seth Damon praised everyone involved in the project.

“We look forward to seeing the growth of the gaming industry, the revenue, the jobs and many other benefits that the travel center will produce,” Damon said.

Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates said this was just another example of how the council supports efforts that will bring more revenue and jobs to the Navajo Nation.

The enterprise will receive $2.5 million for the planning, development and construction of infrastructure, and an additional $3.5 million for the planning, development and construction of the travel center.

An additional $4 million will be loaned to the Gaming Enterprise for overall construction purposes, which will be paid back to the Navajo Nation with interest.