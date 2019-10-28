Navajo Woman Named Arizona Teacher of the Year

Stant is Arizona Teacher of the Year

When she was attending school on the Navajo reservation Lynette Stant said she was fortunate to have teachers who instilled a love of learning in her.

Those efforts paid off last week when Stant became the first Navajo to win Arizona’s Teacher of the Year award.

Stant is from To’ Nanees Dizi (Tuba City). She teaches third grade at Salt River Elementary School within the Salt River Pima/Maricopa Community.

“We congratulate one of our successful, driven, and resilient Navajo

women today, Lynette Stant,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Navajo Nation is proud of her hard work, passion, success – and for making history for Indian Country, Nez added.

“I stand here in a momentous moment,” Stant said. “I’m the first Native American woman to be named Arizona Teacher of the Year.”

A first-generation college graduate, Stant earned a degree in elementary education at Arizona State University and a Master’s in teaching from Grand Canyon University in 2008.

Stant is the second GCU alum to win the teaching award in four years; Christine Marsh won it in 2016.

Stant thinks about her students often, and even considers the like members of her family.

Retired teacher Bernice Austin-Begay, of Page, was happy for Stant.

“That was a surprise,” said Austin-Begay, who taught Navajo language in the Page Unified School District.

“Awesome,” was the response of Sararesa Begay Hopkins, who teaches special education in Sanders, Ariz. “More power to her!”