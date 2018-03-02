Navajo Wellness Conference

Navajo Area Indian Health Service offering “A Journey of Wellness and Healthy Lifestyle Guided by the Journey of the Sun”.

The free 2 day Navajo Wellness Model Conference emphasizing the Navajo perspective of self care, family health, healthy communities and healthy environments is for parents caregivers grandparents community members teachers leaders and the general public and registration is free.

Two different opportunities to sign up for, the first in window rock March 5th and 6th at the Navajo Nation Museum, and again March 14th and 15th at the Kayenta Unified School District NASH Center.

Call (928) 871-1323 or email peterson.brown@ihs.gov to register.