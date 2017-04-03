News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Navajo Water Projects Getting Attention
April 03
15:01 2017
Water projects on the Navajo Nation could be getting an infusion of Millions of dollars.

Last week Senator Orrin Hatch and Congressman Jason Chaffetz, both of Utah, introduced a bill in the Senate and House respectively that would send about $200-million to the Navajo Nation for water projects.

In addition, eight million dollars would go specifically to the Navajo Nation in Utah. That money would help to end years of contention in Utah over water rights.

It is numbered Senate Bill 664 and would send about 198-Million dollars to the entire Navajo Nation for projects such as water treatment plants, plus pipelines and wells.

The Senate and House bills culminate over a decade of talks between the Bureau of Reclamation, Navajo leaders and the State of Utah.

In a release to the press, Senator Hatch said, “This result took a great deal of time and commitment, and I’m grateful so many willing partners stepped up to the plate to address this complex issue.”

navajo nationWater rights

