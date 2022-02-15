Navajo Veteran Honored

By John Christian Hopkins

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer offered condolences to the family and loved ones of Navajo veteran Karen Lynn Yazzie, who passed away at the age of 48.

“On behalf of the Navajo people, we offer our thoughts and prayers for the family of the late Karen Lynn Yazzie, a matriarch for her family and a warrior for our Navajo people who served our country with great honor and dignity,” Nez said.

USAF E3 Karen Lynn Yazzie served in the U.S. Air Force for five years. She was originally from Coyote Canyon, N.M.

Yazzie is survived by her three children, Kobe Yazzie, Dron Jones, Maya Lynn Flores, her husband, Luis Flores, and her parents, Burton and Susie Yazzie.

Following her military service, Yazzie resided in Las Vegas, NV, for 17 years and provided for her family as a customer service supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service for over 10 years.

“She was a loving and compassionate mother and woman warrior who served her people,” Lizer said. “We will always be grateful for her contributions, and we give thanks for her life, and we pray for her family and friends during this time.”

The family of Karen Lynn Yazzie will hold a private funeral service.