Navajo Veteran, Delegate Remembered

By John Christian Hopkins

Former Navajo Council delegate and Army veteran Edward V. Jim, Sr., has passed away. He was 76.

Jim was born on April 7, 1946, and is originally from Shonto, Ariz. He is Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle People Clan), born for ‘Ashįįhii (Salt People Clan). Before serving 16 years on the Navajo Nation Council from 1994 to 2011, he was the Sheep Springs Chapter grazing official and secretary/treasurer from 1989 to 1994.

“Honorable Edward V. Jim Sr. was a loving father, grandfather, and beloved husband who was revered in his community for his leadership and devotion to his faith. Beloved by all who knew him, Mr. Jim was a humble and caring man who deeply loved his family and the community he served,” Speaker Seth Damon said. “The Navajo people send prayers of protection to give strength to his family during this time.”

Prior to his service with the Navajo Nation government, Jim was stationed in South Korea with the United States Army from 1970 to 1972 before serving another two years in the Army Reserves.

“Pastor Jim gave so much to our communities and brought people together in faith. Leading the Sheep Springs Navajo Pentecostal Church, he spoke of compassion and giving back. It was an honor to have served alongside him in the 21st Navajo Nation Council,” Delegate Herman M. Daniels, Jr., said. “He will he will forever be remembered as a humble man of kindness and integrity.”

He is survived by his beloved wife, Eleanor Jim, and his children; Edward Jim Jr., Paul Jim III, and Angelina Reeves.

“Honorable Edward V. Jim Sr. provided leadership for years to the Sheep Springs and Two Grey Hills Chapters advocating for our elders and veterans at the local level,” Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty recalled. “He served the Navajo people with the utmost dignity and compassion. We offer our sincere condolences to those who loved Edward and send prayers to the Creator to bring comfort to his family.”

President Jonathan Nez issued a proclamation calling for all flags on the Navajo Nation to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in honor and remembrance of Jim.

Donations for the family are being accepted by his daughter, Angelina Reeves, via Zelle at (505) 419-3885.