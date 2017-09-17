Navajo Senior Centers in Disrepair?

Senior citizen centers play an important role in many communities, often providing a meeting place where seniors can get together to reminisce, play games or catch a meal or two.

But senior centers on the Navajo Nation may not be safe.

Design Studio + Architecture, LLC, reported their findings to the Navajo Nation Council’s Health, Education and Human Services Committee (HEHS). They found 60 of 80 centers studied to be in “poor” condition based on national standards.

The Navajo-owned company was tasked with assessing existing senior centers on the reservation. “These assessments are really going to help us out,” said council delegate and committee member Nelson BeGaye. The committee has been waiting for a report it can bring back to the Navajo Nation Council, BeGaye explained.

The problem with the senior centers stems from money or lack of it.

Some of the chapters in the Central Agency have found funding for small repairs and renovations, but there is a cash shortfall to make all necessary renovations, BeGaye said.

The common issues found by Design Studio + Architecture include lack of drainage control or planning, roof repairs, a need for electrical upgrades and a lack of compliance with the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), in the interior and exterior of the buildings.

Considering the small budgets set aside for them, the study found that the senior centers are maintained “satisfactorily.” The average age for the centers on the Navajo Nation is 27 years.

Delegate and HEHS Committee Member Amber Kanazbah Crotty, plans to introduce legislation seeking funds from the Sihasin Fund to improve senior centers across the Navajo Nation.

The centers and seniors, themselves need attention from the council, Crotty added.

Committee Chairman Jonathan Hale suggested that an amount of money could be set aside, and provide funding for maintaining the senior centers.