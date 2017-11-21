RIGHT: NNALEA President Tom Woolworth (right) traveled to Window Rock to present NNDPS Director Jesse Delmar with the 2017 Public Safety Director of the Year award.





Navajo Public Safety Director Honored

Jesse Delmar was surprised by his latest honor.

Delmar, executive director of the Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety, was named the 2017 Public Safety Director of the Year by the National Native American Law Enforcement Association.

“This award is something that I am personally grateful for,” Delmar said. “It’s national recognition that I wasn’t expecting.”

The NNALEA presents the award annually to a public safety director who they believe has made positive strides in their communities.

Delmar was a unanimous selection, according to NNALEA President Tom Woolworth.

“Director Delmar has done a great job supporting our officers in providing oversight to the NNDPS,” Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said. “He’s been able to successfully hire a police chief to the Navajo Nation Police Department, which is a position that had been vacant for nearly eight years.”

The NNALEA has been aware of Delmar for many years due to the various law enforcement positions he has held over the years, Woolworth said.

“I accept this honor on behalf of the NNDPS and the Navajo Nation,” Delmar said. “I would like to thank the NNALEA for this recognition as it is something I will cherish and share with my staff.”

Delmar has served as executive director for the NNDPS since May 27, 2015, when he was appointed by Begaye.

His appointment was confirmed by the 23rd Navajo Nation Council on July 23, 2015.