Navajo President Wants Action

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye wants President Donald Trump to take action in filling a key Indian Health Service position.

IHS has been beleaguered by financial and other woes for years – including lack of a permanent director.

The White House recently announced that Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy – Robert Weaver – had withdrawn his name from consideration after questions about his qualifications arose.

That’s not how Weaver sees it.

He says the White House withdrew its support with warning.

“Regardless of what the press reports may say, I was forced out,” Weaver said. “I was involuntarily withdrawn.”

But whatever the truth is, Begaye wants to see the top IHS position filled.

“We are a year and a quarter into this new administration and we still don’t have a leader for IHS,” Begaye said. “This is unacceptable.”

National Indian Health Board (NIHB) Chairman Vinton Hawley said he was disappointed that the position is still vacant. IHS has not had a permanent director since 2015.

Without permanent leadership it is difficult for IHS to set long-range goals and monitor the federal government’s trust responsibility, Hawley said.

“Our Nation still battles the monsters of cancer, diabetes and addiction. We’ve listened to the voices of our people who have said that we need more specialized, accountable and quality care,” Navajo Vice President Jonathan Nez said. “In order for these changes to come about, we need more interaction and communication with a permanent IHS director and we haven’t had this.”

The Trump administration announced Weaver as its pick for IHS director on Oct. 6, 2017. The withdrawal of his nomination comes after the Wall Street Journal printed an article that detailed allegations of employment misrepresentation and financial mismanagement.

Weaver called those reports “slanderous.”