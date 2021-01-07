Navajo President Nez Speaks Out on DC Riot

Statement from Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer

From Jonathan Nez’s Facebook Post Jan 6, 2021 First and foremost, the violent events unfolding at the Capitol in Washington D.C. are shameful, uncalled for, and need to stop immediately. We are praying for the safety and well-being of our leaders and staff in Congress, law enforcement officers, the Navajo Nation Washington Office staff members, and all citizens of the Navajo Nation and our country.

Today was a special day for the Navajo Nation as we held a peaceful inauguration for chapter and other local officials to carry out duties and service for our Navajo people. Unfortunately, this special day for many of our new and returning leaders and their families is being overshadowed by the violence occurring in Washington D.C. We pray that law and order will be restored for the federal government, and we pray that our nation heals from the divisive politics that has driven so much of the discord in our country. We must remember that the peaceful transition of power has always been a cornerstone of our country’s democracy and for the Navajo people.

The division and the violence that has escalated today is unacceptable and must not be condoned or perpetuated by anyone, including our own Navajo people and leaders. We must be united as Navajo people, and not let the divisiveness we are seeing in Washington D.C. unfold in our homelands. Remember the teachings of our elders and the examples set by our past leaders and ancestors. Despite differences in views of society, politics, and values, we must always maintain respect and dignity for all people and each other.