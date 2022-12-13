Navajo President Honors Janice Benally

President Nez Honors Benally

After serving 22 years Janice Benally has retired from the U.S. Navy.

Benally, from Greasewood Springs, Ariz., was honored by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, who presented her with a Navajo Nation flag, on December 9.

“Our words are not enough to thank our Diné warrior, Janice, for her commitment and everything she has sacrificed to protect our country. She served in many locations around the world and also gained valuable experience that can now serve our people,” Nez said. “We are very honored to be by her side for this special occasion to welcome her back to our homelands. On behalf of the Navajo people, we congratulate Janice, her family, and her community.”

On behalf of the Navajo people, Nez presented a Navajo Nation flag to Benally for her military service and sacrifices for our country.

Benally enlisted with the U.S. Navy on Nov. 16, 1999. Her notable experiences and training developed from Aviation Boatswains Mate (ABH) from the USS Boxer LHD-4, which led her to become a Master at Arms (MA) and from there, a Maritime Expeditionary Security Force 7 and, Naval Criminal Investigations Services (NCIS) from the Middle East Field Office in Bahrain.

Greasewood Springs Veterans Commander Art Hardy, Jr. and Houck Veterans Organization Commander James Begay, who is a U.S. Navy and Vietnam War veteran, also spoke and shared their words of encouragement and appreciation for Benally and her family. Former Navajo lawmaker Larry Noble served as the emcee for the event.

Benally’s mother, Julia Benally, and her siblings presented an honorary quilt blanket to recognize her service.

“We have so many of our warriors who have served in every branch of the military. To this day, they continue to serve around the world. We pray for their protection and that they will return to their families safe and unharmed. They are an inspiration to all of us and we thank them for their service,” Nez added.