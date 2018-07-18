Navajo President Encourages Storytellers

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye thinks many in the tribe are natural storytellers so he looks to encourage those with the “write” stuff.

“Writing is an art, just like painting or sculpture,” Begaye said. “Navajos are almost made to be writers because we’re visual people. We take photos with our minds and we keep them, unpack them, tell stories based on them.”

About 30 aspiring authors gathered at Navajo Technical University last week for the second annual Emerging Diné Writers’ Institute, a program that is jointly sponsored by the University and the Navajo Women’s Commission.

The two-day institute brought together students, faculty and community members to interface with published Navajo authors and learn the tricks of the trade.

Begaye said he read the entire Encyclopedia Britannica as a youth. He now reads a book every two weeks.

He urged attendees to continue to read and become lifelong learners.

“Spend the time to study a bush from every angle. Each way you turn, that bush says something different. It gives you thousands of images, thousands of stories,” Begaye said. “Take something really small that no one ever sees and unfold the whole thing. Turn it into something really beautiful, something meaningful, something strange, something other people don’t see. Share that with the world in a way that connects.”

The annual Emerging Diné Writers Institute included workshops, presentations and panels from some of the biggest names in Navajo literature and publishing. Presenters included historian Jennifer Denetdale, poet Esther Belin, magazine writer Jacqueline Keeler, children’s writer Lydia Fast Horse, poet Rex Lee Jim, puppet show producer Charmaine Jackson and Navajo Times Publisher Tom Arviso.

“One of these days, I’ll be reading the books you publish, the articles you write or the pieces published in magazines,” the president said. “I’m expecting to see phenomenal work. Tell me those stories. Touch my heart, my mind, my spirit, my soul. Captivate me. Let me see your world through your eyes.”