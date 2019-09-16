Navajo President and Others Lobby in D.C.

Nez, Delegates Lobby in D.C.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez met with members of the U.S. House and Senate on Capitol Hill, to advocate for and speak on behalf of the Navajo people.

Among the issues being discussed were the reauthorization of the Radiation and Exposure Compensation Act, the Navajo Utah Water Rights Settlement Act, diabetes prevention, the protection of the Chaco Landscape in New Mexico, continuation of the Office of the Navajo-Hopi Indian Relocation, public safety, and more.

Nez was accompanied by several members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council; including delegates Kee Allen Begay, Jr., Amber Kanazbah Crotty, Rickie Nez, Mark Freeland, and Charlaine Tso.

“As the federal budget discussions approach, it’s very important that the Navajo Nation voices its position and advocates for our priorities based on the voices and input of the Navajo people,” Nez said

The entourage also met with U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) and her staff, regarding water issues and support for the continuation of the Office of Navajo-Hopi Indian Relocation to provide adequate homes for relocated Navajo families.

“Working together with the Navajo Nation Council, we had a strong and united voice on several key issues for the Navajo people on Capitol Hill,” Nez added.

Meeting with U.S. Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) Nez and Delegate Begay spoke about the importance of reauthorizing funding for the Special Diabetes Program for Indians (SDPI), which provides grants for diabetes prevention and management programs throughout Indian Country.

Udall commended President Nez for being a good example for the Navajo people by promoting healthy and active living through his own actions, particularly through his participation in marathons and other outdoor activities.

In meetings with U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop (R-UT), and U.S. Rep. John Curtis (R-UT), the Navajo leaders spoke in support of the Navajo Utah Water Rights Settlement Act and the reauthorization of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, to provide compensation to Navajo uranium mine workers and downwinders.

The Navajo leaders thanked Romney and Bishop for their advocacy and sponsorship of the Senate and House bills to bring water resources to the Navajo people in Utah.

In addition, Nez along with delegates Crotty and Tso spoke in support of the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act and Savannah’s Act.