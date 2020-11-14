Navajo Police Involved in Fatal Shooting

Navajo Police Involved in Shooting

By John Christian Hopkins

Two Navajo Nation Police officers were involved in a shooting in Fort Defiance.

The officers were not injured, according to Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco. Offering few details, Francisco did not elaborate on the shooting.

Navajo Nation Police cordoned off Navajo Route 12 in Fort Defiance to investigate the alleged shooting. Route 12 connects Fort Defiance and Navajo, New Mexico.

The road was closed a quarter mile north of the 7-2-11 convenience store while police investigated the incident.

One witness said he received a call about 11:15 a.m. that someone had been shot.

Another witness said he was feeding his animals when he heard three or four gunshots. An ambulance took the victim away on a stretcher, he added.

The male victim reportedly died of his wounds at the Tse Hootsooi Medical Center in Fort Defiance.