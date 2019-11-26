News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Navajo Police and FBI in Search of Suspected Killer

November 26
14:37 2019
Tuesday PM # 1  11 26 19

Navajo Division of Public Safety is investigating a major incident that occurred in Kaibeto.

The Navajo Division of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating a major incident that occurred on Sunday November 24 in the Kaibeto.

Navajo Police Department received a call reporting a male individual was shot. They responded to the call and found a deceased male individual with a single gunshot wound. The investigation is being conducted by the Division of Public Safety Department of Criminal Investigations in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

At this time, a person of interest has been identified as a Gregory Aguero. Aguero is currently being sought for questioning in reference to this shooting.

Because of the ongoing nature of the investigation, details regarding the incident is limited at this time. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Aguero, we ask they call Navajo Police Department – Tuba City District at 928-283-3111 or 928-283-3112.

