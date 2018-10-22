Navajo Pianist Wins Nammy Award

Classical pianist Connor Chee, originally from Page, was one of the honorees during the 18th annual Native American Music Awards (Nammy).

Chee, whose family moved to Cincinnati when he was a child, won for Best New Age Instrumental Song. He also performed the song, “Beginnings,” with his 95-year-old grandfather, Keith Chee.

In addition to the new age category, Chee was nominated for Best New Artist and Record of the Year.

The Nammys were held at the Events Center at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, N.Y. It was a night that featured

some of Native America’s biggest entertainers in the fields of music and entertainment with a total of 34 awards presented throughout the evening.

Chee also won a Nammy in 2016.

Chee began taking piano lessons when he was six. When he was 12 he won the gold medal in the Young Artist Division of the World Piano Competition, which earned him his first performance at the famed Carnegie Hall. He has also performed at the United Nations and was featured on CNN.

He currently lives in Phoenix.

The event was co-hosted by NAMA Hall of Famer and WWE wrestling superstar Mickie James and the popular Native comedy duo of Williams and Ree.

James, who is also a country singer, won a Nammy for Best Single Recording for her song “Left, Right, Left.”

Other 2018 Nammy winners included Village People co-founder Felipe Rose, who performed and won Best Dance Song for “Going Back To My Roots,” Rita Coolidge for Best Pop Recording and seven-time nominee Twin Flames took two awards for Group of the Year and Best Folk Recording.

Inducted posthumously into the NAMA Hall of the Fame was Native American guitarist Jesse Ed Davis. During his career Davis was a member of John Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band and played alongside such musical legends as B.B. King, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Native songbird Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Davis died in 1988 at the age of 43.

Sac and Fox elder and actor Saginaw Grant received the Record of the Year award for his spoken word contribution to “Don’t Let The Drums Go Silent.” Grant appeared in such TV series as “Breaking Bad” and “VEEP”and movies, like Johnny Depp’s “The Lone Ranger.”

The top honor, Artist of the Year, went to Ojibwe folk/pop rock singer Annie Humphrey. He father taught her to play guitar when she was in the first grade. She later learned to play the piano.

The Native American Music Awards was originally formed in 1998 to provide greater inspiration to Native youth living on reservations and to offer a national platform to showcase Native American talent.