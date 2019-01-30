Navajo OPVP Outlines Priorities

On the opening day of the 24th Navajo Nation Council the executive branch outlined its priorities.

The priorities are centered on family, behavioral and mental health, housing, economic development, budget and finance, President Jonathan Nez said. Other top issues include education and cultural language preservation, government affairs and policy, public safety, infrastructure, agriculture and land leases. It’s an ambitious agenda and Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer say one branch can’t do it all alone. The priorities are based on talking with the Navajo people, Nez said.

“We view the priorities as mandates set forth by the Navajo people,”

Nez said.

During the 2018 presidential campaign Nez and Lizer visited more than 70 chapters and communities to get feedback from the people, the president said.

“The resounding call for change was overwhelming,” Nez added.

The three branches of government need to work together to foster positive change and create solutions for the Navajo people, he said. Herbert-Nez and Second Lady Dottie Lizer have their own list of

priorities, which include cooperative extension education, the arts, literacy, domestic violence awareness, missing or murdered native women and faith-based initiatives. Nez also introduced members of the Nez-Lizer cabinet to the council. Among them were Chief of Staff for the Office of the President and Vice President Paulson Chaco, Attorney General Doreen Nanibaa McPaul, Department of Health Executive Director Dr. Jill Jim, Public Safety Executive Director Jesse Delmar and Navajo Nation Washington Office Executive Director Santee Lewis.

In its first order of business the 24th council elected Seth Damon as the speaker. Damon becomes the youngest speaker ever elected.