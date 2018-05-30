Navajo Official Denies Misuse of Funds

Nothing to see here, move along.

That seems to be the message from Carl Smith, who is accused of misusing New Mexico state funds.

Smith, executive director of the Navajo Nation Division of Community Development, denied that he used state funds from New Mexico to remodel his cabin in Mariano Lake on the Navajo reservation.

The work was done in 2016-2017.

Not only did Smith deny the allegation, but he questioned why the issue and wondered why someone leaked documentation alleging the misuse of funds.

“This was resolved over a year ago,” Smith said. “Why is it coming up again?”

A complaint was filed against Smith on May 14, 2017. It alleged that state money for community development projects in the Mariano Lake Chapter was used by Smith to remodel his cabin.

Smith acknowledged that he owns a cabin there, but insisted he paid for the remodeling out of his own pocket.

The president of the Navajo Nation investigated this matter and found no wrongdoing, Smith added.

“If I was found violating tribal laws I wouldn’t have my job today,” Smith said.

In a statement Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said the allegations against Smith were dealt with by the previous administration.

However, the complaint against Smith was filed in mid-May, 2017 – when Begaye was in office.

The complaint against Smith was filed by Mariano Lake community member G. W. Begaye. It claimed work on a powerline and waterline hook-up was being done to Smith’s cabin.

One of the documents backing G. W. Begaye’s claim was a memo from Ronald Tsosie, construction supervisor for the Mariano Lake project.

Tsosie recounted being confronted by a man who identified himself as Richard Smith, Carl Smith’s brother. Richard Smith told Tsosie they were working on Carl Smith’s cabin.

But Tsosie told his supervisor that the property was listed as belonging to Gladys Yazzie, who was on the client list to have repairs done.

According to G. W. Begaye’s complaint, Yazzie does not live at the cabin.

This is not Smith’s first brush with controversy.

Last year the Northern Navajo Agency, consisting of 20 chapters, passed a resolution calling for Smith’s removal from the Division of Community Development. Agency officials claimed Smith was arrogant and difficult to work with.