Navajo Officer Shot Dead

By the end of the day Sunday Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye was at the University of New Mexico Hospital in order to personally console the family of Navajo Police Officer Houston James Largo. Officer Largo lost his life on Sunday when he was shot while responding to a domestic violence call in Prewitt, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation.

The policeman had been with the Navajo Police for over four years and was just 27-years old at the time of his death.

The FBI reports that a suspect is in custody. Further details have not yet been made public.

“One of the most trying times I have in serving as President of the Navajo Nation is when I get word that one of our police officers has had their life taken needlessly,” President Begaye said. “It brings to mind the situations our officers face every day in responding to calls, getting in their unit and putting their lives on the line. It must be difficult for family members to know their loved ones might not return.”

Vice President Jonathan Nez said that police officers deserve respect for serving at the utmost in their line of duty.

“We need to re-instill teaching respect for authority throughout our tribal community, said Vice President Nez. “Our Navajo Nation police officers risk their lives every day to protect our communities. Officer Largo is a great example of an officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect the life of another. We salute Officer Largo and his service to the Navajo Nation.”

President Begaye calls for continued support of police officers who are protecting the Navajo Nation.