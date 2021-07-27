Navajo News: WALKING FOR ELLA MAE BEGAY

WALKING FOR ELLA MAE BEGAY 07.26.21

(From Mr. Nez’s Facebook page) Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer met the family and supporters of Ella Mae Begay, who went missing from Tółikan community and has yet to be located. Over one week ago, her niece, Seraphine Warren, began a walk from their community to the capital of the Navajo Nation to increase awareness for the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay, other missing persons, and the need to improve collaboration and communication with community members and law enforcement.

They were joined by Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety, Criminal Investigations, and Division Directors as they listened to concerns and recommendations from the family members and relatives who also shared many of their personal experiences and challenges with law enforcement and criminal activity. Speaker Seth Damon and Council Delegate Charlaine Tso were also in attendance to offer their support for the family.

“We are very thankful to the family of Ella Mae Begay, for their sacrifices to raise awareness for all missing people and for holding us accountable as leaders. We understand their frustration and why they walked to our Nation’s capital. As leaders, we are in these positions to hear from the people and take actions to create change. With the walk for Ella Mae, we hope that we can continue to heal and to pray that Ella Mae is located and we ask God for strength and comfort for her family, friends, and her community,” said President Nez.

Last week, President Nez joined the group as they walked near Red Valley. He and Police Chief Phillip B. Francisco also met with the family at a relative’s home in Tółikan last Thursday, to hear their concerns and to provide updates. The Navajo Division of Transportation recently assisted the family and Council Delegate Charlaine Tso with ground search efforts and supplied ATV’s, drones, and other equipment to cover more ground.