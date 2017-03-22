Navajo Nations Seeks to Oust Community Development Director

The Navajo Nation’s executive director for the tribe’s Division of Community Development is in danger of losing his job after the Northern Navajo Agency Council voted on Saturday in favor of a resolution to remove Carl Smith from the position.

Now the agency council, whose membership consists of elected officials from the 20 chapters in the Northern Agency, is calling on President Russell Begaye to remove Smith officially.

Begaye appointed Smith in January 2016 and the appointment was confirmed by the Navajo Nation Council in May 2016.

According to the resolution, the agency council is submitting the request due to allegations Smith has “disrespect for chapter officials, poor leadership skills, lack of cooperation” and represents the president’s office in “an unprofessional arrogant manner.”