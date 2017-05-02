On Sunday, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez signed the Navajo Nation Youth Advisory Council legislation into law.

“We congratulate our youth for their persistence to ensure this piece of legislation is brought to our table to be signed into law. I am excited to be a part of this historic moment in Navajo Nation history,” said President Begaye. “We know that our youth is the future and with this piece of legislation they will provide input at all levels of government and policy.”

The legislation changed the youth council status from an ad-hoc status to an advisory committee for all three branches of government. The Navajo Nation Youth Advisory Council shall consist of 12 members.

Two members will be appointed from each of the five agencies and two appointed at large. The Youth Advisory Council members will be formed with members 14 to 24 years of age.

“Thank you, President and Vice President, for bringing this initiative together and bring this cool group of people together. This took a lot of teamwork and coordination to complete this. I’m thankful and humble to be sitting beside you all. This is where the real work starts to ensure we are moving forward 50 years from now,” said Virlencia Begay, Fort Defiance Agency Youth Representative.

“Together we can change government to be more receptive to the youth and young people of the Navajo Nation,” said Begaye.