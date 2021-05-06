Navajo Nation; Will the FCC Earn an A?

Will the FCC Earn an A?

By John Christian Hopkins

Low income Navajo families may catch a break thanks to the FCC.

Beginning May 12 eligible people can enroll in the Federal Communication Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program to receive monthly discounts on the cost of broadband service from an approved provider.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the need for broadband connectivity to meet the needs of our students, teachers, first responders, elders, and others,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “Our administration has met with the FCC on several occasions to advocate for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, spectrum use, and other tools to help increase broadband connectivity.”

Eligible households can enroll through an approved provider or by visiting https://getemergencybroadband.org.

The FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will provide eligible households with discounts of up to $75 a month if the household is on tribal land.

It also will provide a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer or tablet for eligible households.

The program is open to the following:

· Households that participate in an existing low-income or pandemic relief program offered by a broadband provider

· Lifeline subscribers, including those that are on Medicaid or accept SNAP benefits

· Households with kids receiving free and reduced-price lunch or school breakfast

· Pell grant recipients

· Those who have lost jobs and seen their income reduced in the last year

“With the anticipated American Rescue Plan Act funds, we are planning for more broadband infrastructure development for our communities,” Nez said. “We encourage all eligible Navajo families to contact your service provider to enroll in the program.”

In February Vice President Myron Lizer took part in a roundtable discussion hosted by the FCC to gather input and recommendations to help with the establishment of the program.

There is a vast need for telecommunications improvements to provide broadband services for families, students, tele-medicine, first responders and many others. Lizer said.

“Thank you to FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and all of the members for working together with the Navajo Nation and incorporating our input into the development of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program,” Lizer said.

Several local participating broadband service providers include: Arizona: Cellular One of northeast Arizona, Frontier Communications, NTUA Choice Wireless, Table Top Telephone Company New Mexico: Cellular One of northeast Arizona, Commnet Four Corners, NTUA Choice Wireless, Sacred Winds Communications, WNM Communications Utah: Cellular One of northeast Arizona, Commnet Four Corners, Frontier Communications and NTUA Choice Wireless.

For information about the FCC’s Emergency Broadband or to search for more broadband service providers, please visit the FCC’s website at: https://getemergencybroadband.org. For information about the FCC’s Emergency Broadband.