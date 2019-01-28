News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Navajo Nation Confirms Damon as New Speaker

January 28
08:06 2019
2019 Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon

Navajo Nation kicking off their Winter Session today which will continue through Friday in Window Rock.

Council Delegates Amber Crotty, James Henio, Edmund Yazzie and Seth Damon were nominated for Navajo Nation Council Speaker.

Selection of the Speaker was voted upon by the delegates and confirmed today by sponsor Elmer Begay and co sponsor Kee Allen Begay Jr..

Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne administered the oath of office to newly selected Speaker Seth Damon.

 

