Navajo Nation Welcomes the Arizona Sheriffs Association

September 07
15:17 2021
09.07.21
This morning, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Navajo Chief of Police Phillip Francisco welcomed the fifteen (15) Arizona County Sheriffs to the Navajo Nation to discuss public safety issues across the state, including the Nation, policy issues, and priorities to ensure the safety of the public.
During the meeting President Nez highlighted several challenges including drug and substance abuse, the proposed Missing Persons Unit, and jurisdiction concerns.
Most importantly, he emphasized the need for effective cross-commission partnerships with neighboring police and sheriff districts to ensure the safety and well-being of Navajo citizens.
The Arizona Sheriffs Association is an organization comprised of all 15 elected county sheriffs who have sworn to maintain the public trust through open, honest and ethical administration of their respective offices.
Each year, the association holds a meeting in different counties and this year Navajo County will be hosting their meeting.
On behalf of the Office of the President and Vice President, we thank Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse, Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll, and Apache County Sheriff Joe Dedman for the invitation. Ahee’hee
