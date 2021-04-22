Navajo Nation Welcomes First Lady Jill Biden From the Facebook page of Navajo President Jonathan Nez

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer, along with members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council and Navajo Nation Chief Justice JoAnn B. Jayne, will welcome the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, to the Navajo Nation on Thursday for a two-day visit that will include several events.

Navajo Nation leaders will welcome First Lady Biden to the capital of the Navajo Nation, during an event on Thursday at approximately 6:00 p.m. (MDT), which will be live-streamed on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and local radio stations including KTNN 660 AM, 101.5 FM, KKNS 1310 AM, KWRK 96.1 FM, KCAZ 99.5 FM, KGAK 1330 AM, KNDN 960 AM, and KXWR 92.1 FM. Link to the Nez-Lizer Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NezLizer2018 The Navajo Nation Youth Council will also provide a cultural presentation.

First Lady Biden’s visit will also include a discussion with several Navajo women leaders, educators, business owners, organizers, and advocates. On Friday, First Lady Biden will visit a local school and vaccine site to speak with students, educators, and health care workers. The Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President is working with the White House to provide live-streaming of several of the events on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page.

“We are honored and excited to welcome First Lady Biden to the Navajo Nation as we continue to build a strong partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration. This visit will help to highlight the success that the Navajo Nation is having with the COVID-19 vaccinations and the steady decline in COVID-19 infections. We are also working with First Lady Biden’s Office to have a discussion with our lawmakers from the Council and to hold a roundtable discussion with Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez, Second Lady Dottie Lizer, and several Diné women leaders, educators, business owners, and advocates. Dr. Biden will also visit a local school and health care facility to speak with teachers and health care workers. We understand that there is great interest from the public to be a part of the visit. Due to COVID-19 risks, we are advised to limit in-person attendance, but the public is welcome to view several of the events on our Facebook page,” said President Nez.

The live-stream will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. (MDT) on Thursday and 10:00 a.m. (MDT) on Friday. There will be heavy law enforcement and security presence in the Window Rock, Ariz. region during the visit. Roads in and around the Window Rock governmental offices will be temporarily closed to the public during the visit. The general public is advised to use caution and to watch the events online at: https://www.facebook.com/NezLizer2018 .

“We want this to be a safe, enjoyable, and productive visit with First Lady Biden. This will be her third visit to the Navajo Nation over the last several years. We have to remember that we are still in the midst of a public health emergency, so please continue to be very cautious. Second Lady Dottie Lizer and I look forward to meeting First Lady Biden as we advocate for the Navajo Nation,” said Vice President Lizer.