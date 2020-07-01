News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Navajo Nation Weekend Lock Downs Return

Navajo Nation Weekend Lock Downs Return
July 01
05:19 2020
Navajo Weekend Curfews return this Weekend

There will be another 57-hour weekend curfew on the Navajo Nation this weekend, and every weekend, through Monday July 27th. The curfew begins Fridays at 8 P.M. and continues until Monday morning at 5 A.M.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez made the announcement on Tuesday. He mentioned the reason for the continued shutdowns were a response to, “…what is happening all around us.” The assumption is that he is talking about the skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers in Arizona.

On Tuesday (June 30) there were 63 new COVID-19 new cases on the Navajo nation, and no new deaths. Since the pandemic began on the Navajo Nation there have reportedly been over 75-hundred cases and 363 deaths from the virus on the Reservation.

The curfew will begin on Fridays at 8 P.M. and continue until Monday at 8 A.M.

