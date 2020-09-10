Navajo Nation Updated on Two Fort Hood Deaths

Navajo Nation Updated on Fort Hood Deaths

A U.S. Army general has told Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon that the deaths of two Navajo soldiers are being investigated.

Major General John B. Richardson IV, acting senior commander of the Fort Hood Army post, promised Navajo Nation leaders Tuesday that there will be a thorough investigation into two incidents at the army base that resulted in the deaths of two tribal members.

Private Carlton L. Chee collapsed while taking part in a training exercise at Fort Hood on August. 28. His death was reported by the Army on September 2.

Army Specialist Miguel D. Yazzie was reported to have passed away while serving at Fort Hood on July 3.

“In our discussion with Maj. Gen. Richardson, the Navajo Nation has received the utmost assurance that the deaths of our two Navajo warriors will be investigated thoroughly,” Damon said.

The speaker said the process needed transparency. Its personal for Damon, who has had family members serve at Fort Hood.

Three investigations will be conducted by both the independent Criminal Investigation Division and the unit’s investigators, Richardson said. The general also noted that an independent autopsy will be conducted and the results shared with Chee’s next of kin.

Twenty-eight soldiers have died at Fort Hood this year!

On Tuesday afternoon, a joint investigation by the House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Military Personnel and the House Oversight Committee’s Subcommittee on National Security was launched into the soldier deaths at Fort Hood.

Financial support for burial expenses for Pvt. Chee may be sent to the family online at:

https://www. gofundme.com/f/7y4w9-pvtcarlton.