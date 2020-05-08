Navajo Nation Update, Relief and Distribution Efforts

It seems as though every day there is more bad news from the Navajo Nation regarding Covid-19. On Thursday, May 7, 2020, 103 new cases and 3 more deaths due to coronavirus were reported. The Navajo Nation now reports the total number of positive Covid cases has reached 2, 757, and a total of 88 deaths as of Thursday.

The nation continues to see an incredible infection rate. It was just Wednesday that the federal coronavirus relief funding finally came through, six weeks after it was promised. The delay has undoubtedly cost lives. President Nez called the response by the federal government too slow, nothing new, and said, “We don’t have the resources of New York and New Jersey and yet it’s taken six weeks for tribes to see this money.”

President Nez himself has been out on the frontlines providing help to the Navajo people. Yesterday, he visited multiple nearby communities including LeChee, Bodaway Gap, Coppermine, and Kaibeto assisting in the distribution of water, food, and other supplies. In some good news, President Nez reports some 1,194 families were helped yesterday.

While in LeChee, former Page Mayor Bill Diak and County Supervisor Lena Fowler were both in attendance to lend a helping hand in the distribution. Since the first distribution efforts began two weeks ago, the effort has aided nearly 3,800 families in the small, outlying communities.

While the CDC is recommending the wearing of masks for everyone while out in public places, tribal members are under a mandatory order to wear masks while in public places. The Navajo Nation remains under strict stay at home and curfew regulations. Another weekend curfew will begin tonight at 8:00 PM. for the entire Navajo Nation.