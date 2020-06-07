Navajo Nation Update; COVID-19

(From the Facebook page of Navajo President Jonathan Nez)

2,686 recoveries

110 new cases

Five more deaths related to COVID-19 reported

Arizona sees rise in new cases

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and five more deaths as of Saturday. The total number of deaths has reached 274. Preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate that approximately 2,686 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with one more report still pending. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,918.

Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,528

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 571

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 335

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,004

· Kayenta Service Unit: 881

· Shiprock Service Unit: 982

· Tuba City Service Unit: 484

· Winslow Service Unit: 127

* Six residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit

The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. seven days a week. Navajo police continue to enforce the daily curfew and may issue a citation to curfew violators.

“In the city of Phoenix there are reports of their health care system reaching capacity in hospitalizations. Banner Health reported that their hospitals are unable to take new patients that need more intense care and treatment related to COVID-19 and they are nearing their capacity in ICU beds. Here on the Navajo Nation we must remain diligent, continue to stay home as much as possible, and hold each other accountable for complying with the public health orders. Our healthcare system cannot afford to see another spike, so let’s not let up and let’s keep fighting,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began on the Navajo Nation, President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have relied on data and reports from health care experts to determine the need for public health emergency orders and restrictions to help slow and prevent the spread of the virus.

“We can learn from what’s happening with the healthcare system in Arizona and we can continue to be proactive to prevent another spike in new cases on the Navajo Nation. We will continue to look carefully at the new numbers and data from our own communities to determine if we need to initiate more proactive measures to help keep our Navajo people safe. Please continue to pray for our people,” said Vice President Lizer.

For more information, including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at ‪http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the primary Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

(Featured Photo: Indian Health Services)