NAVAJO NATION TRIBAL PARKS CLOSED UNTIL 2021.

WINDOW ROCK, AZ –

With the Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-024 in place and with the number of Covid-19 cases on a rise on the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Parks and Recreation Department (NNPRD) would like to announce that they will remain closed until January 1, 2021, at which time a determination will be made if the park closures shall continue.

We ask that everyone stay home, stay safe, continue to social distance and wash your hands. Your safety is our main concern.

All Navajo Tribal Parks affected by the NNPRD closure include; Four Corners Monument, Tseyi Diné Heritage Area (Canyon de chelly), Bowl Canyon-Camp Assayi, Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park, Marble Canyon, Upper/Lower Antelope Canyon, Little Colorado River Gorge, Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park and Welcome Center, San Juan River (Navajo) and Window Rock Veterans Memorial Park. Which also includes, rivers, trails, canyons, historic sites and scenic roads into the tribal parks.

We look forward to seeing you in the future and ask that everyone stay protected and walk in beauty. “Hόzhό for future generations”.

For more information pertaining to park closures, contact NNPRD at 928-871-6647 or email [email protected], visit our website at: www.navajonationparks.org

