Navajo Nation to Provide 2nd Hardship Assistance Checks

On Tuesday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer signed Resolution CD-62-21, approving $557 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Hardship Assistance to provide direct financial relief for the Navajo people, to help mitigate the devastating effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution was approved by the 24th Navajo Nation Council during a special session held last Wednesday, and delivered to the Office of the President and Vice President on Monday. The funding will provide $2,000 in hardship assistance for adults and $600 for minors, who are enrolled members of the Navajo Nation.

“We love our Diné people and we do not want any more of our people to lose their lives to this modern-day monster known as COVID-19. With the approval of another round of hardship assistance, we strongly urge our people to use the funds for essential items and services that will help protect and prepare your homes and families. We know that our elderly parents, grandparents, youth, students, veterans, and many others are in need of a hand up. The Omicron variant has been detected within our Nation. We shouldn’t panic, but all of our people must step up our efforts and use the hardship funds to help our elderly parents and grandparents, our children, and those with underlying health conditions. This is the Navajo peoples’ money and we hear your voices,” said President Nez.

Division Directors under the Nez-Lizer Administration joined President Nez and Vice President Lizer for the signing of the resolution and to offer their support for the Navajo people.

“As this pandemic continues, we pray for our people and remain committed to doing everything possible to mitigate the spread of the virus, overcome the challenges, and heal our communities. From the very start, the Nez-Lizer Administration took aggressive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to save lives. With the signing of this resolution, we are taking another big step forward by providing the support and resources that all families need during this difficult time. We ask our people to use the funds to truly help their loved ones so that we can emerge from this hardship that our Nation faces,” said Vice President Lizer.

Last Thursday, President Nez and Vice President Lizer also approved a separate resolution reallocating $16 million in CARES Act funds to provide approximately $300 dollars per eligible person 60 years and older.

With the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, President Nez and Vice President Lizer continue to support infrastructure development and improvements to deliver water, electricity, broadband, housing, and other critical resources and services for the Navajo people.