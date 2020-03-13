Navajo Nation Taking Action on Coronavirus

Fears of the coronavirus are everywhere these days.

By John Christian Hopkins

Professional basketball and hockey have either canceled or suspended the remainder of their seasons, the U.S. has banned flights from 26 European countries and even beloved actor Tom Hanks has tested positive for it.

Now the Navajo Nation taking action.

Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon and Delegate Daniel E. Tso, who chairs the Health, Education and Welfare Committee, are pressing the U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams to keep commissioned officers currently assigned to Navajo health care facilities be kept in their current roles.

In a letter to the surgeon general they wrote, “The commissioned officers providing essential services to the Navajo public are integral to the Navajo Nation’s overall strategy of maintaining stability and retaining officers that are culturally aware. Such professionals are extremely difficult to recruit, train, and retain in times of great need.”

Commissioned officers in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps are currently utilized by both Navajo Area Indian Health Service facilities and the Navajo Nation’s own PL-93-638 contracted health care facilities as professional dentists, engineers, health service officers, nurses, medical officers, pharmacists and more.

More information can be found on the NNDOH website at www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.