Navajo Nation Suing AZ SOS and County Agencies

A lawsuit has been filed by the Navajo Nation in the Federal District Court of Arizona against Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan and the County Recorders and Election Directors for Apache, Coconino, and Navajo Counties. According to Attorney General Ethel Branch last Tuesday the Navajo Nation sued to protect their right to vote and to have their votes be counted in the 2018 Election. The suit alleges that Navajo voters have unequal access to voting and were denied “equal protection under the law” during the November 6 Election, given fewer opportunities to register to vote, and participate in, early voting.

As part of the lawsuit the Navajo Nation is asking for a temporary restraining order seeking the Federal District Court to restrain county officials from certifying any election results until all Navajo Nation voters’ early ballots are counted.

According to Native News Online, prior to the 2018 election, the Navajo Nation requested that all three counties provide additional access to in-person voter registration and in-person early voting to ensure that Navajo people would have the same access to voting as other Arizona citizens. The counties reportedly denied the request. NativeNewsOnline.com reports that a national Native American voting rights advocacy group called Four Directions worked with Navajo Nation and its members to organize Get-Out-the-Vote and voter protection efforts on the Nation during the election, and the group will be assisting with the litigation efforts against the Arizona Secretary of State and Apache, Coconino, and Navajo Counties.