Navajo Nation Steps Up to Help

The Tinder Fire is forcing many people to evacuate their homes.

The Navajo Nation’s Twin Arrows Casino and Resort has stepped up to help people in need.

A shelter has been set up in the casino’s event center to accommodate 100 people. Twin Arrows is coordinating relief efforts with the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

“Our winter season was very dry and has increased the danger of wildfires in our forest lands,” Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said. “In these dry conditions, we need to take extra precaution when extinguishing campfires and burning weeds.”

The “Navajo Nation is glad to assist the evacuation efforts,” the president added.

Last weekend the Coconino County Sheriff’s Department ordered evacuations for affected communities north, east and west of Highway 87.

Navajo Nation police have been coordinating with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Coconino County Sheriff’s Department and the Navajo County Sheriff’s Department to facilitating evacuations.

“Fire season is upon us and we need to use common sense when attending to and putting out fires, especially near our forests,” Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez said. “Our prayers go to the families affected by the fire and to our emergency responders and public safety officers who are responding to the Tinder Fire.”

The Navajo Department of Health’s Office of Environmental Health and Emergency Preparedness is on standby to assist efforts.

The Tinder Fire began April 27.

With many homes and buildings t high risk the Coconino County Board of Supervisors has declared a state of emergency.