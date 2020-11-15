Navajo Nation Shutting Down for Three Weeks

The seemingly uncontrolled spread of coronavirus is affecting everybody. It’s no surprise then that the Navajo Nation Department of Health has noticed. Beginning tomorrow (Monday Nov 16) the Navajo nation is on lockdown for three weeks.

That was the announcement on Sunday. On Saturday, the Nation’s health officials reported 172 new cases, with no new deaths. They also referred to the new spread as an “uncontrolled spread.”

Though no new deaths have officially been confirmed on the Navajo Nation from the weekend, at Lake Powell Communications we know of a woman in her 60’s in Kaibeto, who died from COVID-19 on Saturday. At Lake Powell Communications, we express our condolences to her family, some of whom live in Lechee.

In Arizona the pandemic numbers remain scary! On Sunday health officials in Phoenix reported 2,383 newly confirmed cases with two new deaths.

In Utah: 2,667 new cases were reported on Sunday with eight more deaths.