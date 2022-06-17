Navajo Nation Settles with US EPA Over Gold King Mine Spill

The Navajo Nation Department of Justice announced a settlement with the United States Environmental Protection Agency this week in regards to the August 2015 Gold King Mine Spill.

The Gold King Mine Spill saw millions of gallons of toxic mine waste released into waters upstream of the Navajo Nation.

The USEPA agreed to pay the Navajo Nation 31 million dollars as part of the settlement.

There is a second trial set against two of USEPA’s private contractors, scheduled for November of this year.