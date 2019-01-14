Navajo Nation Services Continue With Government Shutdown

For many Americans it is the start to another work week, for federal government workers it is day 24 of the partial government shutdown. Surrounding Page, Arizona is the Navajo Nation, with families who rely heavily on the federal government for such necessities as health services.

President-elect Jonathan Nez released a statement in December in which he assures the Navajo residents that “emergency response, health and safety, responding to allegation of child abuse, law enforcement and delivering of water and power to tribal land are exempt from the shutdown under the U.S. Department of Interior’s contingency plan”.

The Indian Health Service (IHS) provides medical services to many residents in Page and surrounding areas including Lechee, Kaibeto and Navajo Mountain.

“It’s important that our people know that basic essential services under the BIA, (Bureau of Indian Education), and IHS will continue despite the partial government shutdown,” Nez stated in the release issued December 24, 2018.