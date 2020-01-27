Navajo Nation Saddened By the Passing of 105-year old WWII Veteran

Navajo Nation mourns the loss of longest-living Arizona veteran Sophie Yazzie

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer offered condolences to the family of Sophie Yazzie, the longest-living veteran in the state of Arizona who passed on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. at the age of 105.

She was a member of the Navajo Nation, born in 1914 in Canyon de Chelly, Ariz. At the age of 28 she enlisted with the U.S. Army Air Corps and served during World War II until she was honorably discharged. She had four children, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren with her late husband Jordan B. Yazzie.

“On behalf of the Navajo people, we offer our thoughts and prayers for the family of the late Sophie Yazzie, a matriarch for her family and a warrior for our Navajo people who served our country with great honor and dignity. To her family, we pray for comfort during this difficult time,” said President Nez.

Following her military service, Yazzie returned home and worked at Wingate Boarding School while raising her children with her husband before retiring.

“She was a loving and compassionate mother, grandmother, and veteran who served her people throughout her life in several different capacities. We will always be grateful for her contributions and we give thanks for her life and we pray for her family and friends during this time,” Vice President Lizer stated.

The funeral service for Sophie Yazzie is still being confirmed.